Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 13 at 4:26PM PDT until August 13 at 4:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 426 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mid Hills
Campground, or 8 miles northeast of Kelso, moving southwest at 15
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Cima, Kelso, Mitchell Caverns, Mid Hills Campground, Black Canyon
Equestrian Campground and Hole In The Wall Campground.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Comments