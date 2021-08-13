Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 13 at 4:26PM PDT until August 13 at 4:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 426 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mid Hills

Campground, or 8 miles northeast of Kelso, moving southwest at 15

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Cima, Kelso, Mitchell Caverns, Mid Hills Campground, Black Canyon

Equestrian Campground and Hole In The Wall Campground.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.