Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 13 at 4:55PM PDT until August 13 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 545 PM PDT.

* At 454 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of

Mitchell Caverns, moving south at 65 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Mitchell Caverns, Kelso, Amboy, Hole In The Wall Campground, Mid

Hills Campground, Essex and Black Canyon Equestrian Campground.

This includes Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 60 and

115.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.