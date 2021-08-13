Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 13 at 5:14PM PDT until August 13 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 513 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southeast
of Amboy, or 31 miles south of Mitchell Caverns, moving south at 65
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Mitchell Caverns, Kelso, Amboy, Hole In The Wall Campground, Mid
Hills Campground, Essex and Black Canyon Equestrian Campground.
This includes Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 60 and
115.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.