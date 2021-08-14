Excessive Heat Warning issued August 14 at 9:04PM PDT until August 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 102 to 108
expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…Through 8 PM Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.