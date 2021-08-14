Special Weather Statement issued August 14 at 11:26PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 1126 PM MST/1126 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm 17 miles northeast of Yuma Proving Ground, or 25 miles

northeast of Martinez Lake, moving southwest at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Martinez Lake, Yuma Proving Ground and Cibola.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 53 and 85.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 70 and 71.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.