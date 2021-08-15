Excessive Heat Warning issued August 15 at 1:00PM PDT until August 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 102 to 108

expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…Through 8 PM Monday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.