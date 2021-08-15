Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 12:55AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 1254 AM MST/1254 AM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm near Blythe Airport, or 38 miles southwest of Parker,

moving west at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Desert Center, Blythe, Nicholls Warm Springs, Blythe Airport, Ripley,

Palo Verde, East Blythe and Ehrenberg.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 4.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 96 and 156.

CA Route 95 between mile markers 1 and 21.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.