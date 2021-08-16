Dust Advisory issued August 16 at 3:08AM MST until August 16 at 5:15AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona…

Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 515 AM MST/515 AM PDT/.

* At 308 AM MST/308 AM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line

extending from 8 miles west of Nicholls Warm Springs to 12 miles

northwest of Yuma Proving Ground to 9 miles north of Tyson, moving

southwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Less than two miles visibility.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 85 and 143.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 61.

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 31 and 96.

Locations impacted include…

Yuma, El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Somerton, Chiriaco

Summit, Martinez Lake, Gadsden, Salton City, Desert Center, Fortuna

Foothills, Blythe, Holtville and Wellton.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.