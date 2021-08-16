Excessive Heat Warning issued August 16 at 2:09AM PDT until August 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Temperatures 105 to 110

degrees at Barstow and Pahrump, around 105 in the Owens Valley

and 120 to 123 at Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park.

* WHERE…In Nevada, Western Clark and Southern Nye County. In

California, Owens Valley, Death Valley National Park and

Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.