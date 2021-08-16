Excessive Heat Warning issued August 16 at 5:38AM PDT until August 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 100 to 106
expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…Through 8 PM Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
