Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 1:30 PM

Excessive Heat Warning issued August 24 at 1:30PM PDT until August 27 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to
115.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 9 PM Friday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content