Excessive Heat Warning issued August 24 at 1:30PM PDT until August 27 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to

115.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 9 PM Friday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.