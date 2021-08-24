Excessive Heat Warning issued August 24 at 9:23PM PDT until August 27 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to
115.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 9 PM Friday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.