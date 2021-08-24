Heat Advisory issued August 24 at 1:30PM PDT until August 27 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures from 99 to 107.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Thursday to 9 PM Friday.
* IMPACTS…The heat may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
