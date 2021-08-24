Skip to Content
August 25, 2021 4:42 AM
Published 9:23 PM

Heat Advisory issued August 24 at 9:23PM PDT until August 27 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…High temperatures from 99 to 107.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Thursday to 9 PM Friday.

* IMPACTS…The heat may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

National Weather Service

