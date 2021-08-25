Excessive Heat Warning issued August 25 at 8:50PM PDT until August 27 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to
105 in Kingman…105 to 110 in the Morongo Basin…and 110 to
115 in the Colorado River Valley including Laughlin, Needles,
and Lake Havasu.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ Thursday to 8 PM PDT /8 PM
MST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.