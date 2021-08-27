Excessive Heat Warning issued August 27 at 2:12PM PDT until August 28 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions will continue through

Saturday. High temperatures of 100 to 105 in Kingman…105 to

110 in the Morongo Basin…110 to 115 in Upper Colorado River

Valley including Needles and Lake Havasu City.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona and southeast California.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.