Heat Advisory issued August 27 at 5:08AM PDT until August 29 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…High temperatures of 100 to 107 expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Heat illnesses may occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up

on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never

be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.