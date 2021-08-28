Excessive Heat Warning issued August 28 at 5:11AM PDT until August 29 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with highs of 110 to 115 and
low mostly in the 80s expected.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and Coachella Valley.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up
on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never
be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and
shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
