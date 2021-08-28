Excessive Heat Warning issued August 28 at 5:11AM PDT until August 29 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with highs of 110 to 115 and

low mostly in the 80s expected.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and Coachella Valley.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up

on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never

be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and

shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.