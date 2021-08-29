Excessive Heat Warning issued August 29 at 3:08PM PDT until August 29 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. High temperatures of 100 to
105 in Kingman…105 to 110 in the Morongo Basin…110 to 115 in
Upper Colorado River Valley including Needles and Lake Havasu
City.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona and southeast California.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.