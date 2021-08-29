Excessive Heat Warning issued August 29 at 5:19AM PDT until August 29 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 105 to 110.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up

on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never

be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and

shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.