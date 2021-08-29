Flash Flood Warning issued August 29 at 1:18PM PDT until August 29 at 4:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
North Central San Diego County in southwestern California…
* Until 430 PM PDT.
* At 118 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 0.75 inches
in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly. Temecula and Bear Creeks have received the most
rainfall.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Hwy 79 Between Warner Springs And Oak Grove, Hwy 79 Between Oak
Grove And Aguanga, S7 – East Grade Rd, Palomar Mountain, Lake
Henshaw, Warner Springs, Hwy 79 Between Santa Ysabel And Warner
Springs, Aguanga, Oak Grove, La Jolla Indian Reservation and Los
Coyotes Indian Reservation.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
