Flash Flood Warning issued August 29 at 5:18PM PDT until August 29 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 518 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.