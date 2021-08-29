Flash Flood Warning issued August 29 at 6:53PM PDT until August 29 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 1000 PM PDT.
* At 653 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain in Chemehuevi Wash. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29 and Needles.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments