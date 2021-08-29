Flash Flood Warning issued August 29 at 8:13PM PDT until August 29 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 813 PM PDT, California Highway Patrol reported water and debris

across numerous sections of road from Havasu Lake Road north to

Needles. Flash flooding is ongoing. Highway 95 near mile marker 29

will be especially prone to flooding where the Chemehuevi Wash

crosses the road.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Havasu Lake Road and Highway 95 south of Needles especially near

mile marker 29.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.