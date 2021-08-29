Flood Advisory issued August 29 at 12:49PM PDT until August 29 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 400 PM PDT.

* At 1249 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This is causing arroyo and small stream flooding.

Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen along highway 74, near

Lake Hemet draining into San Jacinto south fork.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Anza, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Highway 74 Between Mountain Center And

Anza, Mountain Center, Highway 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert,

Highway 74 Between Hemet And Mountain Center, Valle Vista, Lake

Hemet, Cahuilla Indian Reservation, Sage and Santa Rosa Mountain.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 to 0.50 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.