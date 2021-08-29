Flood Advisory issued August 29 at 4:24PM PDT until August 29 at 7:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 730 PM PDT.

* At 424 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms over the past 1 hour. This will cause arroyo and

small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain have

fallen. Low lying flooded expected.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Eastern Lucerne Valley, Johnson Valley and northwestern Rimrock.

Highway 247 is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.