Heat Advisory issued August 29 at 5:19AM PDT until August 29 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Inland Empire…Temperatures 101 to 106. San Diego County

Valleys…Temperatures 93 to 100

* WHERE…San Diego County Valleys and San Bernardino and

Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Heat illnesses may occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up

on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never

be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and

shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.