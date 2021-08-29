Heat Advisory issued August 29 at 5:19AM PDT until August 29 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Inland Empire…Temperatures 101 to 106. San Diego County
Valleys…Temperatures 93 to 100
* WHERE…San Diego County Valleys and San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Heat illnesses may occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up
on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never
be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and
shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Comments