Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 1:14PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 113 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles southeast of Joshua Tree, or 12 miles southwest of Twentynine

Palms. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Key View.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.