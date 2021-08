Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 12:54PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 1253 PM PDT, NWS doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

over Highway 79 between Warner Springs and Oak Grove, or 13 miles

south of Anza. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Strong thunderstorm wind to 50 mph and heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor wind damage, low visibility and brief heavy rain.

Locations impacted include…

Valley Center, Aguanga, Warner Springs, Palomar Mountain, Hwy 79

Between Oak Grove And Aguanga, Hwy 79 Between Warner Springs And Oak

Grove, Hwy 79 Between Santa Ysabel And Warner Springs, Lake Henshaw,

Palomar Mountain State Park, S7 – East Grade Rd, Hwy S2 Between Hwy

79 And Hwy 78, La Jolla Indian Reservation, Oak Grove, Santa Ysabel

Indian Reservation, Rincon Indian Reservation, Pauma Valley and Los

Coyotes Indian Reservation.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.