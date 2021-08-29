Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 3:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 330 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles south of Twentynine Palms, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Key View.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.