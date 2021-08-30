Dust Advisory issued August 30 at 3:47PM MST until August 30 at 4:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 445 PM MST/445 PM PDT/.

* At 346 PM MST/346 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line

extending from 8 miles south of Cibola to near Palo Verde to 9

miles northeast of Midland, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 5.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 120 and 156.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 59 and 80.

Locations impacted include…

Blythe, Nicholls Warm Springs, Cibola, Palo Verde, Midland, Blythe

Airport, Ripley, East Blythe and Ehrenberg.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.