Dust Advisory issued August 30 at 4:00PM MST until August 30 at 4:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 359 PM MST/359 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending

from 8 miles southwest of Cibola to near Palo Verde to 8 miles north

of Midland, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a mile visibility with strong wind in excess of

50 mph.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 5.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 120 and 156.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 59 and 80.

Locations impacted include…

Blythe, Nicholls Warm Springs, Cibola, Palo Verde, Midland, Blythe

Airport, Ripley, East Blythe and Ehrenberg.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of

dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.