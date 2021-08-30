Dust Advisory issued August 30 at 4:56PM PDT until August 30 at 6:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 630 PM PDT.

* At 456 PM PDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 16

miles west of Cibola to 19 miles southeast of Desert Center to 21

miles northeast of Eagle Mtn, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 50 mph.

SOURCE…Public.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 91 and 131.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 60 and 67.

CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 27.

Locations impacted include…

Desert Center and Eagle Mtn.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!

Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of

dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.