Flash Flood Warning issued August 30 at 10:27PM MST until August 31 at 1:15AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 1027 PM MST /1027 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
have produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2
inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Blythe, Ehrenberg and East Blythe.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 4.
CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 154 and 156.
CA Route 95 near mile marker 1…and
between mile markers 10 and 18.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.