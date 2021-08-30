Flash Flood Warning issued August 30 at 1:17PM PDT until August 30 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 415 PM PDT.

* At 117 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over Nipton Road just west of the Nevada state line.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Nipton and Nipton And Ivanpah Roads.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.