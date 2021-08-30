Flash Flood Warning issued August 30 at 2:37PM PDT until August 30 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 545 PM PDT.
* At 237 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated numerous thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the Mojave National Preserve. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Nipton, Ivanpah, Cima and Kelbaker roads.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
