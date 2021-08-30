Flash Flood Warning issued August 30 at 2:55PM PDT until August 30 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southern San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 600 PM PDT.

* At 255 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the area from of Twentynine Palms, Joshua Tree

and Yucca Valley. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, and Joshua Tree.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.