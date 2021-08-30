Flash Flood Warning issued August 30 at 2:55PM PDT until August 30 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southern San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 600 PM PDT.
* At 255 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the area from of Twentynine Palms, Joshua Tree
and Yucca Valley. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, and Joshua Tree.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
