Flash Flood Warning issued August 30 at 3:05PM PDT until August 30 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 305 PM PDT, California Highway Patrol reported vehicles stuck
along Nipton Road near I-15. Nipton road will remain impassable due
to flooding and debris through late afternoon.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Nipton road.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.