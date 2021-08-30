Flash Flood Warning issued August 30 at 3:54PM PDT until August 30 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 354 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms were

diminishing across the western Mojave National Preserve from Cima to

Kelso. However, earlier heavy rainfall in the warned area will lead

to flash flooding of roads.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Cima Road, Kelso Cima Road, Kelbaker Road, and Ivanpah Road.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.