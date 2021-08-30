Flash Flood Warning issued August 30 at 4:24PM PDT until August 30 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 424 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms had dissipated
across the area from Twentynine Palms to Joshua Tree. However, heavy
rain that fell before 4 PM will cause flash flooding of some
low-water crossings in the warned area.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms and Joshua Tree.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
