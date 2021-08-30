Flash Flood Warning issued August 30 at 4:24PM PDT until August 30 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 424 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms had dissipated

across the area from Twentynine Palms to Joshua Tree. However, heavy

rain that fell before 4 PM will cause flash flooding of some

low-water crossings in the warned area.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Twentynine Palms and Joshua Tree.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.