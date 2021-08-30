Flash Flood Warning issued August 30 at 7:43PM PDT until August 30 at 9:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 743 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Desert Center, Blythe, Midland, Nicholls Warm Springs, Blythe
Airport, Ripley and Palo Verde.
This includes the following highways…
CA Route 177 near mile marker 1…and
between mile markers 10 and 18.
CA Route 78 between mile markers 68 and 77.
CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 104 and 113.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.