Flash Flood Warning issued August 30 at 8:13PM PDT until August 31 at 12:15AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 1215 AM PDT.
* At 813 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
North Shore.
This includes the following highways…
CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 74 and 81.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
