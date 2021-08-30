Flood Advisory issued August 30 at 11:30AM PDT until August 30 at 2:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 230 PM PDT.

* At 1130 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

This includes northern portions of the El Dorado burn scar. Minor

mud and debris flows may impact portions of Highway 38 between

Angelus Oaks and Barton Flats.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Big Bear City, southwestern Onyx Summit, Big Bear Lake, Seven

Oaks, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Baldwin Lake,

Angelus Oaks, Hwy 18 Between Baldwin Lake And Lucerne Valley, Hwy

38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, Hwy 18 Between Running

Springs And Big Bear, Barton Flats Campground, Fawnskin, Woodlands

and Heart Bar Campground.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

may trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain,

especially in and around these areas.