Flood Advisory issued August 30 at 1:17PM PDT until August 30 at 3:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Riverside County in southern California…
North Central San Diego County in southwestern California…
* Until 315 PM PDT.
* At 117 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Warner Springs, Hwy 79 Between Warner Springs And Oak Grove, Hwy
79 Between Santa Ysabel And Warner Springs, Lake Henshaw, S7 –
East Grade Rd, Hwy S2 Between Hwy 79 And Hwy 78, Borrego Palm
Canyon, Hwy 79 Between Oak Grove And Aguanga, Los Coyotes Indian
Reservation, Santa Ysabel Indian Reservation and Oak Grove.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
