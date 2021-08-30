Flood Advisory issued August 30 at 12:26PM PDT until August 30 at 2:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 1226 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. This
includes northern portions of the El Dorado Burn Scar. Between 0.25
and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen, highest in the southern Big
Bear area.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Big Bear City, southwestern Onyx Summit, Big Bear Lake, Seven
Oaks, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Baldwin Lake,
Angelus Oaks, Hwy 18 Between Baldwin Lake And Lucerne Valley, Hwy
38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, Hwy 18 Between Running
Springs And Big Bear, Barton Flats Campground, Fawnskin, Woodlands
and Heart Bar Campground.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.10 to 0.25 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Move away from recently burned areas. Flooding of creeks, roads and
normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains may likely trigger
rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially
in and around these areas.