Flood Advisory issued August 30 at 2:22PM PDT until August 30 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 415 PM PDT.

* At 222 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Anza, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza, Hwy 74 Between Anza

And Palm Desert, Lake Hemet, Cahuilla Indian Reservation, and

Santa Rosa Mountain.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.