Flood Advisory issued August 30 at 2:22PM PDT until August 30 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 415 PM PDT.
* At 222 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Anza, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza, Hwy 74 Between Anza
And Palm Desert, Lake Hemet, Cahuilla Indian Reservation, and
Santa Rosa Mountain.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
