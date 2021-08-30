Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 3:21PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 321 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles east of Desert Center, moving northwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Desert Center.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 101 and 117.

CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 10.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.