Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 3:32PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 332 PM MST/332 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Blythe, or 39 miles north of

Martinez Lake, moving west at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Blythe, Quartzsite, Ehrenberg and East Blythe.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 16.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 154 and 156.

CA Route 95 between mile markers 1 and 2, and between mile markers 8

and 9.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.