Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 7:58PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 757 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles east of Thermal, or 12 miles southeast of Coachella, moving

northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Coachella, Thermal, La Quinta and Mecca.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.