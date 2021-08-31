Flash Flood Warning issued August 31 at 1:06AM MST until August 31 at 2:15AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

West Central La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 215 AM MST /215 AM PDT/.

* At 106 AM MST /106 AM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated additional

shower activity within the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is likely ongoing.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Blythe, Ehrenberg and East Blythe.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 4.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 154 and 156.

CA Route 95 near mile marker 1…and

between mile markers 10 and 18.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.